SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased (through Jefferies International Limited acting as the Company's broker) the following number of its ordinary shares of 1p nominal value each on the London Stock Exchange, to be held in treasury. 

Date of purchase:                   5 August 2022 
Number of shares purchased (aggregated volume):    222,000 
Highest price paid per share (pence):         92.20 
Lowest price paid per share (pence):          91.60 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 91.94

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company will have 413,219,398 shares in issue. The Company holds 5,860,578 shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 407,358,820, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
Duke Le Prevost 
                                     +44 (0)203 5303 630 
Starwood Capital 
Duncan MacPherson                            +44 (0) 20 7016 3655 
 
Jefferies International Limited 
 
Stuart Klein 
 
Neil Winward 
                                     +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 
Gaudi Le Roux

Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 07788 528143

Henry Wilson

Hannah Ratcliff

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Company is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00B79WC100 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  179712 
EQS News ID:  1414733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
