

Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE) reported 9-month post-tax earnings surged to EUR 12.0 million from EUR 3.50 million last year.



EBIT increased to EUR 25.9 million from EUR 12.9 million in the prior year period.



Total revenues amounted to EUR 739.7 million, higher than the previous year's revenue of EUR 631.0 million.



Bertrandt raised its forecast for total revenues in the 2021/2022 reporting year on July 27, 2022. The Group now forecasts strong growth in total revenues of between EUR 140 million and EUR 170 million versus its prior growth estimate range of EUR 100 million - EUR 140 million, to between EUR 990 million and EUR 1,020 million compared to the previously communicated range of EUR 950 million - EUR 990 million. The outlook for EBIT margin in fiscal 2021/2022 was confirmed at 4% - 7%.







