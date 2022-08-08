The "United Kingdom Television Market, By Screen Size (40'-49', 39' and Below, 50'-59', Above 59'), By Display Type, By Sales Channel (Multi Branded Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Others), By Region, By Leading Cities, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom television market was valued at USD4776.75 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period to reach USD7450.04 million by 2027.

Rapid urbanization, a rise in the disposable income of the consumers, and growing middle-class families are primarily driving the demand for the United Kingdom television market. Also, the launch of advanced versions of the television and the emergence of online sales channels selling televisions are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the United Kingdom television market in the forecast period.

The growing popularity of video-on-demand services and OTT platforms boosts the demand for high-resolution televisions. Market players provide multi-collection television features through cables and satellite televisions. Television market players are introducing 4K T.V.s, 8K T.V.s, OLED, and QLED to capture the highest market share. The commencement of Industry 4.0 and the availability of connected televisions in the market are expected to influence the sales of televisions across the country.

The United Kingdom television market is segmented based on screen size, display type, sales channel, region, leading cities, and company. Based on sales channel, the market is fragmented into multi branded stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online and others. The others segment is further divided into Institutional stores, exclusive stores, etc. Multi branded stores dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 36.55% of the overall market share. The availability of televisions belonging to different brands in a single place allows the customers to compare the television prices, specifications, and size and make informed decisions. Owners also provide attractive discounts on the purchase of televisions to boost their sales.

Report Scope:

In this report, United Kingdom television market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United Kingdom Television Market, By Screen Size:

40'-49'

39' and Below

50'-59'

Above 59'

United Kingdom Television Market, By Display Type:

LED

OLED

Others

United Kingdom Television Market, By Sales Channel:

Multi Branded Stores

Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Online

Others

United Kingdom Television Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. United Kingdom Television Market outlook

6. England Television Market Outlook

7. Scotland Television Market Outlook

8. Wales Television Market Outlook

9. Northern Ireland Television Market Outlook

10. Import Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

12. Impact of COVID-19 on the United Kingdom Television Market

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. United Kingdom Economic Profile

15. Policy Regulatory Landscape

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

18. About the Publisher Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Samsung Electronics (UK) Ltd.

LG Electronics U.K. Ltd.

Sony Europe B.V

Sharp Consumer Electronics Poland sp. z o.o.

Toshiba Europe Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic UK Ireland

Hitachi Europe Limited

TCL Electronics UK Limited

Jvckenwood U.K. Ltd

