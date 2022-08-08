DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 136.2163

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4719825

CODE: JPNL LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

