DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Aug-2022 / 10:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.5638

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5237873

CODE: ASIU LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 179871 EQS News ID: 1415217 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2022 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)