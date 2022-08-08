DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.3831

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406

CODE: CLEU LN

ISIN: LU2056738490

