DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
08-Aug-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.7334
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5291168
CODE: IQCY LN
ISIN: LU2023679256
