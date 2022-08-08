Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 8
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 August 2022 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 74.58p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 74.93p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 118.98p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 119.17p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
8 August 2022