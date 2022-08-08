Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 49/2022





Copenhagen, 8 Aug 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 1 August to 5 August 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,070,200 296,025,959 1-Aug-22 11,940 137.41 1,640,677 2-Aug-22 10,000 137.76 1,377,622 3-Aug-22 10,490 136.93 1,436,435 4-Aug-22 7,930 137.08 1,087,026 5-Aug-22 9,530 137.59 1,311,276 Total, 1 August- 5 August 2022 49,890 137.36 6,853,035 Bought from CAF, 5 August 2022* 22,265 137.36 3,058,385 Bought from CWO, 5 August 2022* 10,307 137.36 1,415,799 Accumulated under the programme 2,152,662 307,353,178

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 1 August -5 August 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,598,724 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

