Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML) was transferred to Fidelity in October 2021. FEML mirrors the FAST EM Fund (FAST, £178m AUM at 30 June 2022), which has achieved a strong track record over the past 10 years, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM Index) under lead fund manager, Nick Price. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, concerns about inflation and the outlook for global growth have shaken riskier assets and the MSCI EM Index is down 8.1% year to date (in GBP to end July). While FEML was not immune to the setback, Fidelity's comprehensive team of 45 analysts, together with manager Nick Price and co-portfolio manager Chris Tennant, can react to market shocks efficiently, while identifying and investing in the widest range of attractively valued, high-quality EM growth opportunities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...