

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc.(UPS) Monday announced plans to acquire healthcare logistics provider Bomi Group. The financial value and terms of the deal are not revealed. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.



The acquisition will add more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and four million square feet to the UPS Healthcare global footprint in 14 countries.



The provider of integrated logistics solutions said it expects the acquisition to play a key role in the delivery of next-generation pharma and biologic treatments.



Further, the acquisition will add nearly 3,000 highly-skilled Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America.



Bomi Group CEO Marco Ruini and other key executives will continue in their roles in the combined entity.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de