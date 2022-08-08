Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SquidGrow (SQUIDGROW) on August 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SQUIDGROW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Aiming to become the biggest and safest utility meme coin on BSC, SquidGrow (SQUIDGROW) sets itself apart by coming up with a layer of practicality and usability beyond the simple existence of the token, adding relevant services, and creating a whole ecosystem. Its native token SQUIDGROW has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SquidGrow

Named after the popular TV series "Squid Game", SquidGrow is set out to become the biggest and safest utility meme coin on the BSC. Born with the vision to make the record by growing token price, SquidGrow project came with the purpose of issuing SQUIDGROW as a utility token. Whilst it is assumed to be a meme token, what set it apart is that the SquidGrow team comes up with a layer of practicality and usability beyond the simple existence of the token, adding a few relevant services, and thus creating a whole ecosystem.

The first staking pool of SquidGrow is a high APY unlocked pool, where users can stake SQUIDGROW tokens to earn more, and the staked amount can be unstaked at any time with no penalty. SquidGrow also has a Liquidity Pool (LP) staking pool where LP tokens can be staked for a massive APY. Investors simply have to pair SQUIDGROW tokens with BNB through PancakeSwap to receive LP tokens.

In addition, there's also the newest utility called SquidGrow Lottery. Lottery tickets can be purchased directly through its website, and a new draw is held every day. When purchasing a lottery ticket, a random sequence of numbers is generated (can also be custom selected if the user has lucky numbers) and is used to try and match the numbers drawn for the given lottery. The more numbers matched in the draw the greater the winnings. It also introduces a deflationary mechanism into SQUIDGROW token where 10% of each lottery pool is burned every draw.

Leveraging the BSC for transactions, SquidGrow provides a whole range of other crypto services on its platform, which are not correlated or conditioned to the usability of the native token. And with the owner of the token being a day one SHIB holder, the connections and possibilities for its marketing are endless. SquidGrow will continue to grow until it reaches the top with marketing, utility and more.

About SQUIDGROW Token

SQUIDGROW is a BEP-20 token which started on the BSC, offering much greater speed and efficiency than other chains. Its smart contract successfully passed a top-grade security audit to further the community's confidence in full transparency.

The total supply of SQUIDGROW is 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 19% is provided for staking, 5% is allocated to the team, 8% will be used for marketing, another 8% will be used for development, 4% is provided for giveaway, 15% is provided for partnerships, 3% is provided for airdrop, 25% is allocated for liquidity pool, and 9% is provided for exchanges. SQUIDGROW also taxes a total of 8% on each transaction, all of which is being sent directly to its liquidity pool in order to strengthen the stability of the token and promote long term growth.

The SQUIDGROW token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the SquidGrow investment can easily buy and sell SQUIDGROW token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of SQUIDGROW token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

