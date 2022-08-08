Fidelity European Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, August 8
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:8 August 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity European Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|18 November 2021
|To:
|17 May 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares - Fidelity Share Plan
|Name of contact:
|Anna-Marie Davis
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
|Telephone number of contact:
|07435 541712
