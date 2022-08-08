Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc decreases guidance regarding profitability

EEZY PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION -- 8 AUGUST 2022 AT 13.30

Eezy Plc decreases guidance regarding profitability

Eezy Plc decreases the guidance for year 2022 regarding profitability. The new guidance is based on weakened general economic outlook and the higher than normal sick-leave rates due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

New guidance:

Eezy expects revenue to grow and EBIT to be 5-6% of revenue in 2022.

Old guidance (published 17 February 2022):

Eezy expects revenue to grow and EBIT-% to increase during 2022. The guidance will be made more precise during the year.

Eezy's revenue in 2021 was 203 million euro and EBIT-% was 5.8%.

Half-year report 1-6/2022 will be published on Tuesday 9 August 2022.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913