- (PLX AI) - Pfizer to Acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 Billion to Enhance Presence in Rare Hematology
|14:13
|NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drug major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and biopharmaceutical company Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) announced Monday the companies have entered into a definitive agreement...
|13:32
|Pfizer schlägt zu: Nächste Übernahme
|Der Pharma-Gigant Pfizer investiert einen Teil seiner milliardenschweren Gewinne in die nächste Übernahme. Bereits am Freitag wurde den Amerikanern Interesse am Biotech-Unternehmen Global Blood Therapeutics...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC
|64,96
|+3,54 %
|PFIZER INC
|48,320
|-0,12 %