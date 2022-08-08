London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - London-based market research firm, GrapeData, is pleased to announce that they have recently secured growth funding from the Greater London Investment Fund, which is managed by The FSE Group. The fund supports the expansion of innovative companies across the Capital that can demonstrate the potential to significantly grow.

GrapeData is a tech-enabled market research company that facilitates the collection of insightful data from informed responders anywhere in the world using a combination of proprietary AI and hyper-personalised targeting. Their survey solution app makes sure that conducting surveys is rewarding for users (with any device) and at the same time makes use of AI to refine searches and match survey respondents to the unique research objectives of GrapeData's clients. Experienced workers from many sectors can simply download GrapeData's mobile app and start earning money by completing survey tasks that are tailored to them based on their expertise. With their agreement, users may be contacted post-survey by GrapeData's clients for deeper insights into their responses.

About GrapeData:

GrapeData was founded in 2018 to bridge the information gaps between key decision-makers in the financial industry and consumers in developing markets. GrapeData has grown to become a leading provider of B2B surveys with responders in over 100 countries across the world. They have consistently extended their value proposition for B2B for commercial due diligence to cover other sectors including technology, software, healthcare, education, and infrastructure amongst much else. GrapeData specializes in identifying and recruiting difficult-to-reach B2B decision-makers as well as niche B2C communities all-round the world. Its proprietary geolocation technology, three-stage tests and fraud detection algorithms are used to authenticate its qualified B2B respondents and validate the data they provide.

About The FSE Group:

The FSE Group has been providing high-growth businesses with accessible market-gap funding since 2002. FSE works with stakeholders and partners, including British Business Bank, Funding London and Local Enterprise Partnerships, to deliver regional funding that supports job creation and economic prosperity. We have supported 799 businesses with loans and equity funding to help them reach their growth potential and the £140million we have invested has helped leverage a further £476million of private capital. Find out more here: www.thefsegroup.com.

Media Contact

Name- GrapeData

Email- sales@grape-data.com

Website- https://www.grape-data.com/

Contact- navya.lamba@grape-data.com

Address - WeWork, 1 Waterhouse Square, 138 - 142 Holborn, London EC1N 2SW

