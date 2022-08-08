Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report the next set of encouraging diamond drill results from the Eagle area on its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are from the next four (4) diamond drill holes planned to test recently discovered gold-mineralized feeder breccia structures related to the Eagle Zone. Drilling within the Eagle South Target Area has now identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths varying from 5 metres ("m") to 52 m (see example in Figure 1 below). These quartz veins have been pervasively brecciated throughout with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite-type brecciation along the larger breccia quartz-vein contacts (see example in Figure 2). Several gold-mineralized feeder structures are now observed in the Eagle South Target Area. Highlights of the drilling results include:

DDH22-026 intersected 8.06 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 13.5 m, including 10.41 gpt gold over 5.5 m commencing at 80.4 m downhole. This mineralized intersection is hosted within a brecciated quartz-arsenopyrite vein that is interpreted to be a 25 m down-dip step-out from previously reported drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m (see News Release January 12, 2022).

including commencing at 80.4 m downhole. This mineralized intersection is hosted within a brecciated quartz-arsenopyrite vein that is interpreted to be a 25 m down-dip step-out from previously reported drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m Approximately 125 m to the south on a sub-parallel vein structure, drill hole DDH22-027 intersected 4.16 gpt gold over 30.0 m, including 8.31 gpt gold over 11.9 m commencing at 109.2 m downhole. Mineralization is hosted within quartz-arsenopyrite breccia. In the same hole, mineralized quartz-arsenopyrite breccia veins at 54.6 m and 152.5 m downhole depths returned 3.50 gpt gold over 10.1 m and 16.66 gpt gold over 4.3 m , respectively.

including commencing at 109.2 m downhole. Mineralization is hosted within quartz-arsenopyrite breccia. In the same hole, mineralized quartz-arsenopyrite breccia veins at 54.6 m and 152.5 m downhole depths returned , respectively. DDH22-028 drilled at -70 degrees from the same set as DDH22-027 intersected 2.59 gpt gold over 31.6 m, commencing at 96.95 m downhole. True width of this interval is estimated at 19 m. The best of three higher grade intervals included 7.48 gpt gold over 3.9 m .

commencing at 96.95 m downhole. True width of this interval is estimated at 19 m. The best of three higher grade intervals included . Partial results from drill hole DDH22-025 returned 3.94 gpt gold over 7.2 m, including 7.17 gpt gold over 1.5m from a 7.2-m wide arsenopyrite-rich fault breccia commencing at 198.4 m downhole. This mineralized breccia is located on the western margin of a 70.8-m wide (drilled width) zone of brecciated quartz veining. The horizontal width of this quartz vein zone is estimated at 52 m and is interpreted to be the 100 m down-dip extension of DDH22-024 which returned 8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m ( see News Release July 18, 2022 ).

including from a 7.2-m wide arsenopyrite-rich fault breccia commencing at 198.4 m downhole. This mineralized breccia is located on the western margin of a 70.8-m wide (drilled width) zone of brecciated quartz veining. The horizontal width of this quartz vein zone is estimated at 52 m and is interpreted to be the 100 m down-dip extension of DDH22-024 which returned 8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m Based on observations of additional quartz veining and mineralization seen in the current drilling, for which results are pending, the Eagle South Target Area associated with the potential feeder structures has now been expanded on surface to a strike distance of about 300 m and a width of about 130 m.

"Modifying our diamond drilling direction has assisted in discovering the feeder source for gold mineralization within the 435 metre long, near surface Eagle Zone," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "While still early days in our exploration interpretation, the initial diamond drilling results indicate four brecciated quartz vein structures with horizontal widths up to 52 metres that are intimately associated with the best gold intersections in the feeder zone target. Drilling will continue to investigate the size potential of these quartz vein breccia zones to enhance our understanding of the best gold-bearing zones located along their margins."

The Eagle South Target Area is bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and Royal Shear Fault to the southwest, and is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear Fault (see Figure 3). The Eagle South Target Area is an area of deformation and strong pervasive iron carbonate sericite alteration with four significant brecciated quartz vein zones with horizontal widths from 5 to 52 m. The strike length and depth potential of each of these brecciated quartz veins is currently unknown and the distribution of the gold and arsenopyrite rich margins of these breccias zones is still poorly understood. Results are pending on an upper zone of mineralization in DDH22-025 and for drill holes DDH22-029 to DDH22-037.

Assays have now been reported for six drill holes of a total of fifteen holes drilled as of July 31st. As of the end of July, the Company has completed 3,141 m of the proposed 8,000 m diamond drill program. The location of the initial fifteen (15) diamond drill holes testing the Eagle South Target Area are shown in Figure 3. The 2022 diamond drill assay results reported to date are summarized in Table 1 below. The complete tabulation of RC and the 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

A total of 833 diamond drill core samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Core logging and sampling is progressing well, and samples continue to be submitted to the assay laboratory on a bi-weekly basis. Assay results will continue to be reported when received.

Gold intersections and surface exposures in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed quartz fragment-rich cataclastite breccia and brecciated vein sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Brecciated Quartz Vein - NQ Core - Low Gold Content - DDH22-024 from 49.50 m to 56.80 m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/133089_5169862134cbe855_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Gold-Aspy Quartz Breccia (Cataclastite) - NQ Core - 6.19 gpt Au over 0.85 m - DDH22-027 @ 116.4m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/133089_5169862134cbe855_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Target Area - 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/133089_5169862134cbe855_004full.jpg





Table 1: Eagle South Target Area - 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/133089_5169862134cbe855_005full.jpg

