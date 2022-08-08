

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) trimmed its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect the incremental impact of foreign exchange.



For fiscal 2022, the company no projects total revenue between $16.2 billion and $15.7 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $17.0 billion to $17.5 billion. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $17.04 billion for the year.



The company also said its Board of Directors declared a 9 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.12 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on September 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIATRIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de