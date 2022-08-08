Axis Bank in partnership with CRMNEXT wins the Best CRM Implementation Award by Asian Banker

~Felicitated at The Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2022~

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, in partnership with CRMNEXT, the leading digital customer experience platform for banks and financial services, marked the win for the 'Best CRM Implementation' at the Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2022. The event concluded on August 04, 2022 witnessed strong competition from over 200 leading banks across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The most prestigious awards in the banking industry, it measures both project implementation and sustainable business impact. The audit-based evaluation approach distinguished this CRMNEXT project for what it achieved for Axis Bank - outstanding 230% rise in campaign efficiency rate, 135% growth in product per customer and over 75% improvement in customer satisfaction! The Project footprint includes 35M+ customers and over 80,000 users.

The award identifies as one of the best examples of cooperation between a financial institution and its strategic IT service provider, and how such cases exemplify industry-leading innovations. It recognized Axis Bank's resilient customer satisfaction and consistent delivery of high-quality services exceeding client expectations, delivered using the CRMNEXT platform.

Mr. Avinash Raghavendra, Executive Vice President, IT, Axis Bank, said "We partnered with CRMNEXT for its proven implementations in banking, out-of-box functional capabilities, and strong integration capabilities. Their deep insights and intuitive digital solution have paved the way for us to become the preferred financial solutions partner. We have successfully simplified the entire banking experience, mapped the exact customer requirements, and optimized customer service turnaround time greatly. Working as one team, we look forward to scripting a great success story of our digital transformation and driving tangible business impact for our customers."

"It's a great moment of pride for us! This recognition underlines our commitment of providing innovative and agile banking solutions, enabling banks to deliver world-class customer experience in this fast-evolving digital banking landscape. It reaffirms our technology leadership in the financial sector." Said Bidhan Choudhary, Co-founder and Executive Director, CRMNEXT.

About Axis Bank:

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. With its 4,759 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 10,161 ATMs across the country as on 30th June 2022, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,702 cities and towns, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, and Axis Bank Foundation.

For further information on Axis Bank, please refer to the website: https://www.axisbank.com

Media Contact Information:

Piyali Reddy

+91-9322657983

Shruti Mudup

+91-9820651056

Corporate.Communication@axisbank.com

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT, is the leading global CRM solution provider under ASPL for financial services segment. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, and enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation.

Media Contact Information:

Sneha Singh

+91-971568911

sneha.singh@crmnext.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874064/AXIS_Bank_CRMNEXT.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170890/CRMNEXT_Logo.jpg