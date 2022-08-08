Stevia Corp. Files Provisional Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Treatment of Symptoms Associated with BPH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ("Stevia Corp" or the "Company"), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that the company has filed a provisional patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a proprietary herbal supplement formula for the treatment of BPH and symptoms related to BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). At the present time and to protect the claims and integrity of the provisional patent, Stevia Corp. is not publicly identifying the components of the herbal supplement formula. The provisional patent was assigned application number 63/370,673 by the USPTO.

More than 40,000,000 men at any time in the United States have BPH. BPH (a/k/a benign prostatic hyperplasia or enlarged prostate) predominantly affects men over the age of 50. BPH is the most common medical condition in males over 50 worldwide. In 2000, a study estimated there were over 11,000,000 new cases of BPH reported worldwide each year. BPH symptoms include difficulty in urinating, difficulty in completely emptying the bladder, slow or intermittent urination stream, and sudden urges to urinate although the bladder is not full.

BPH is initially diagnosed by a general practitioner or a urologist. If the doctor determines that your prostate is enlarged, he or she may order a full battery of tests including a urinalysis, PVR, uroflowmetry and/or a urodynamic pressure flow study. The doctor may also order different imaging scans including ultrasounds, cystoscopy and MRI.

BPH is treated either non-invasively, surgically or through prescription medicine. Non-invasive treatments can include microwave therapy, transurethral needle ablation, laser therapy or laser vaporization. Surgical procedures include transurethral needle ablation, laser surgery, open prostatectomy and transurethral incision of the prostate. Most drug treatments for BPH include a class of drugs called alpha blockers and inhibitors. Although these drugs have efficacy in a certain percentage of the BPH population, they also have a significant side effect profile. Most not invasive therapies for BPH have no or limited effect. Surgical treatments are effective and are generally safe, but complications can include bleeding, infection, incontinence, and impotence.

There is a tremendous void worldwide for herbal formulas/dietary supplements that can treat the symptoms of BPH without the use of drugs or surgeries and their side effects and the risks associated with the surgery. Although BPH is rarely life threatening, BPH can have a direct and long-term impact on quality of life, sleep patterns, depression, or overall health due to the interruption of normal sleep patterns. Men suffering from BPH typically get up between 1-5 times during the night.

Kenneth Maciora, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stevia Corp. commented, "The homeopathic composition that we have claimed in this provisional patent is a potential highly effective treatment for the symptoms associated with BPH. In 2022, people are looking for supplements that can improve overall health without the presence of harsh drugs or risky surgeries. There is no medical condition that affects more men over the age of 50 than BPH. We are extremely excited about this potential treatment for the symptoms associated with BPH and the potential very large market opportunity."

Mr. Maciora continued, "It is critically important that our shareholders know that the labeling and marketing requirements for herbal supplements and all dietary supplements are strictly monitored by the United States Food and Drug Administration. We intend on being fully complaint with all FDA guidelines and will work closely with the FDA staff so that we remain complaint with all guidelines. Our customers will do the talking and our customer reviews will be our best marketing platform."

Mr. Maciora concluded, "To think about where our company was 1 year ago and to now think about our future, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be a shining light for all small cap companies. We remain committed to building shareholder value."

About Stevia Corp.

Stevia Corp. is focused on the development, marketing and sale of carefully selected dietary supplement and herbal extract products for human health. The company markets its products through independent and unbiased customer reviews by real customers who are verified users of the company's products. Stevia Corp is also developing an organic stevia brand.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

