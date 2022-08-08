

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House said President Joe Biden will to return to public life after he was tested negative in antigen test for the second consecutive day.



The 79-year-old President was first infected with coronavirus on July 21 and recovered within a week. But in what doctors described as a rebound case, he tested positive again on July 30.



He was tested negative in antigen tests conducted on Saturday and Sunday.



In an update he issued on Sunday, White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said Biden will 'Safely return to public engagement and presidential travel.'



The President and his wife Jill Biden are scheduled to visit the flood-affected southern state of Kentucky on Monday.



Biden will participate in a briefing on the ongoing response efforts to the flooding in Chavies, Kentucky, at 11 AM ET, according to the White House.



At 2 PM ET, The President and the First Lady will visit families affected by the devastation from the flooding and survey impacts and response efforts. It will be followed by presidential remarks.



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been working from his residence and attending planned meetings at the White House virtually during both periods of isolation.



He has experienced only mild Covid symptoms. The president had completed his five-day course of the antiviral medicine Paxlovid.



Dr.O'Connor had previously said the use of Paxlovid can lead to rebounds of the infection in a small percentage of patients who take it.



Delivering remarks after returning to the Oval Office for official duties after his first recovery last month, Biden had called on Americans to follow Paxlovid for the most effective treatment of the viral disease.







