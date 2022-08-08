

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. inflation reports, as well as earnings reports, might be the focus this week.



The geopolitical tension will have an impact on the stocks and investor sentiments. Early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 142.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 22.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 91.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mixed on Friday. The Dow rose 76.65 points or 0.2 percent to 32,803.47. The Nasdaq fell 63.03 points or 0.5 percent to 12,657.55 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.75 points or 0.2 percent to 4,145.19.



On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for July will be published at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was at 5.10.



Six-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chin stocks were mixed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.31 percent to 3,236.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.77 percent to 20,045.77.



Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average inched up 0.26 percent to 28,249.24. The broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent higher at 1,951.41.



Australian markets finished marginally higher. ASX All Ordinaries finished at 7,259.50, up 0.13 percent.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 58.12 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 16.95 points or 0.90 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 37.78 points or 0.51percent. Swiss Market Index is up 46.89 points or 0.42 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.95 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de