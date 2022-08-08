Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2022 | 14:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of temporary accept-ISIN

Due to the voluntary public share exchange offer to shareholders in The
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, the below temporary accept ISIN will be admitted
to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 10 August 2022. The
share exchange offer is made by Noble Corporation plc. 



For further information on the establishment of the acceptance ISIN code,
please see the offer document disclosed by The Drilling Company of 1972. 



Temporary ISIN:   DK0061803103              
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Drilling Comp 1972 ACPT SHARE      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     DC accept shares            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    265361                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
                               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15
-------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table/230      
-------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                  
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
