First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 August 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Scape Technologies --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061114246 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SCAPE --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 21,529,197 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,000,000 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 29,529,197 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.32 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162397 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 30 73 06 67