GlobeNewswire
08.08.2022 | 15:05
80 Leser
First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - increase

New shares in Scape Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 August 2022. The new shares are
issued due to a private placement. 



Name:              Scape Technologies
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061114246   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SCAPE       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 21,529,197 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             8,000,000 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  29,529,197 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 2.32     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1       
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          162397      
---------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 30 73 06 67
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
