Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Tuesday, August 16 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-833-927-1758 within North America or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 457761 to be connected to the call. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

For additional information:

Investor Relations Contact: High Touch Investor Relations Cinedigm@htir.net

