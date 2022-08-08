Focus Financial Partners: Focus Treasury and Credit Solutions Partners with Community Capital Technology to Offer Online Loan Marketplace Through an Innovative Digital Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that its subsidiary, Focus Treasury and Credit Solutions, LLC ("FTCS"), has partnered with Community Capital Technology Inc. ("Community Capital") to offer the FTCS Loan Marketplace (the "Marketplace") exclusively to Focus partner firms and their advisors. The Marketplace will provide an efficient way for advisors to connect their clients with a range of banks and other lenders to source credit solutions. The Marketplace will be available through FTCS' credit portal and will provide access to Community Capital's proprietary online loan marketplace via its digital platform.

FTCS facilitates access to cash management and lending alternatives for personal, commercial and nonprofit needs, equipping the advisors of Focus partner firms with private banking credit tools. Community Capital offers a nationwide network of more than 1,200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies, credit funds and other financial institutions, which will substantially expand FTCS' access to credit providers. The Marketplace will enhance advisors' ability to help their high and ultra-high net worth clients meet their bespoke credit needs. It will also promote competitive pricing and terms for their clients' general borrowing needs.

"We are excited that FTCS will be partnering with a fintech company that understands the unique needs of our partner firms' clients and shares our vision for facilitating clients' efficient access to credit," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Community Capital's large and diverse network of financial institutions will enable FCTS to significantly increase its loan sourcing capabilities, providing enhanced access, scale advantages and pricing power to meet a wide range of client credit needs across our partnership. This new relationship is another demonstration of how we are expanding the value-added services we provide to our partners, enabling them to enhance the value they can deliver to their clients."

CEO and Founder of Community Capital, Garrett Smith, added, "We are incredibly energized by the opportunity to work with the innovative, forward-thinking team at FTCS in delivering what we believe is a market-defining technology and service solution. The Marketplace amplifies our company's mission to drive greater efficiency, liquidity and access across the loan markets. Our partnership with FTCS not only provides a differentiating service offering for Focus partner firms, but also offers our existing network of financial institutions and originators frontline access to a powerful new growth engine."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Community Capital Technology Inc.

Community Capital is a digital platform for optimizing the management of loan portfolios. Community Capital's loan transaction marketplace provides regional banks, community banks, CUSOs, credit unions and other non-bank originators or credit investors with a simpler, more cost effective and transparent way to buy, sell, source and/or participate out loans. Member firms are able to efficiently find relevant opportunities or partners, actively manage balance sheet risk, and drive returns, resulting in better access to capital for their clients and communities. For further information, please visit communityct.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

COMMUNITY CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY

Rulonna Neilson

Tel: +1 (646) 306-9744

Email: rulonna@communityct.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711161/Focus-Treasury-and-Credit-Solutions-Partners-with-Community-Capital-Technology-to-Offer-Online-Loan-Marketplace-Through-an-Innovative-Digital-Platform