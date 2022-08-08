eContent TV announced that it started producing an original documentary series about signature wines and local products in Spain.

The first season's five episodes feature Galicia, la Rioja, the Basque Country, Andalucía, Avila, and Madrid. The production team includes Felix M. Mendez as director and executive producer, and Yamila Constantino, as executive producer. Elena Alonso de Teran is the scriptwriter and showrunner. Alonso is a seasoned producer of docuseries such as TVE's "Spain, a Country to Be Eaten" (España Un País Para Comerselo). Alvaro Crespo is the assistant director.

The documentary series with the working title of Wine Outsiders (What's Behind the Vine) depicts the journey of wine lovers who, despite having no previous experience as winemakers, decided to rescue old vineyards, some abandoned for a hundred years and vines that were almost extinct. These outsiders chose to bet on saving them and are making extraordinary wines. The series also showcases the local foods and products of the area around the wineries.

"This is our first bet on an eContent TV original series. We started developing the project in November 2021, and we just finished filming. We are starting postproduction while conversing with various streaming platforms already interested in the series. It will be in English and Spanish," Méndez commented.

"We are excited as the cinematography is beautiful," said Yamila Constantino, "plus we've always loved Spain, and now we have discovered amazing areas and met incredible people whose stories deserve to be told."

eContent TV is an award-winning production company, and its full-service digital agency eContent Digital bridges the gap between productions of the highest range and innovative digital strategies. ECTV is headquartered in New York and has strategic offices in London, Madrid, Mexico City, and Puerto Rico.

