- (PLX AI) - NVIDIA Q2 gross margin 43.7% vs. initial forecast 65.1%
- • Q2 revenue USD 6,700 million vs. initial forecast USD 8,100 million
- • Says shortfall relative to the May revenue outlook of $8.10 billion was primarily attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds
- • In addition to reducing sell-in, the company implemented pricing programs with channel partners to reflect challenging market conditions that are expected to persist into the third quarter, company says
