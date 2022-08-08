Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. (CSE: MOLT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, with trading in the shares to commence under the symbol "MOLT" on Monday, August 8, 2022.

About the Company

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@batteryelements.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

778.918.2261

