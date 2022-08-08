Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
04.08.22
15:13 Uhr
1,580 Euro
-0,010
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.08.2022 | 16:01
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Aug-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8 August 2022

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 5 August 2022 Luke Clements exercised options granted to him under the Company's Restricted Share Plan. Following the option exercise sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained. The notification below also includes a sale and purchase of the same number of shares in order for the shares to be held in an ISA.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name              Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status         Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification /     Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI               549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                       JE00B55Q3P39 
                        i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under 
                         the restricted share plan 
                       ii. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national 
b)      Nature of the transaction      insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise 
 
                       iii. Sale of shares 
                       iv. Purchase of shares with proceeds of sale of shares in order 
                         that they be held in his stocks and shares ISA 
                       Price               Volume 
                        i. Nil     43,625 
                       ii. GBP27,764.61 21,102 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                       iii. GBP17,887.40 13,595 
                       iv. GBP17,999.71 13,595

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume 43,625

Price Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume 21,102

Price GBP27,764.62

d)

(iii) Aggregated volume 13,595

Price GBP17,887.40

(iv) Aggregated volume 13,595

Price GBP17,999.71

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 179937 
EQS News ID:  1415495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1415495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2022 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
