Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

8 August 2022

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 5 August 2022 Luke Clements exercised options granted to him under the Company's Restricted Share Plan. Following the option exercise sufficient shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and remaining shares have been retained. The notification below also includes a sale and purchase of the same number of shares in order for the shares to be held in an ISA.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 7 May 2019 under the restricted share plan ii. Sale of sufficient shares to cover income tax and national b) Nature of the transaction insurance liabilities arising as a result of the option exercise iii. Sale of shares iv. Purchase of shares with proceeds of sale of shares in order that they be held in his stocks and shares ISA Price Volume i. Nil 43,625 ii. GBP27,764.61 21,102 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) iii. GBP17,887.40 13,595 iv. GBP17,999.71 13,595

Aggregated information

(i) Aggregated volume 43,625

Price Nil

(ii) Aggregated volume 21,102

Price GBP27,764.62

d)

(iii) Aggregated volume 13,595

Price GBP17,887.40

(iv) Aggregated volume 13,595

Price GBP17,999.71

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

