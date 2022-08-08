IoT In Smart Cities Market size worth $ 735 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 23.04% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Various factors such as an increase in adoption of IoT technology for infrastructure management and city monitoring and exponential rise in urban population are expected to drive the adoption of IoT in smart cities solutions and services.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "IoT In Smart Cities Market" By Offering (Solution, Services), By Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the IoT In Smart Cities Market size was valued at USD 112 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 735 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.04% from 2022 to 2030.

Global IoT In Smart Cities Market Overview

Globally the demand for IoT services has accumulated at a speedy rate within the past few years. The introduction of the latest technologies supported by IoT platforms and the rising integration of IoT services have boosted the demand in this market. Moreover, rising government programs for smart cities are taken into account as a key sector for the expansion of this market.

The introduction of advanced technologies and their inclusion in most sectors have been big at a big rate within the past few years. Customers today like the victimization of advanced technologies, that are acting as a vital growth driver in this market. Governments in each developed and developing region are currently taking bear in mind to build smart cities, therefore, growing the demand considerably during this market. Moreover, the implementation of IoT services helps in providing higher and advanced security solutions and monitoring assets from a remote location with no physical presence. Considering the above-named factors, there are remunerative growth opportunities in this market which will accelerate the market's growth within the coming years.

Key Developments

June 2020 , Siemens AG, a German multi-industry company, joined hands with Salesforce Inc. to develop a new workplace technology. The solution will help companies to offer a safer experience to their employees after reopening worldwide.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco, Intel, IBM, Huawei, Tech Mahindra, Microsoft, Honeywell, Bosch Software Innovations, Siemens, PTC, ARM, Schneider Electric, and Quantela.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global IoT In Smart Cities Market On the basis of Offering, Application, and Geography.

IoT In Smart Cities Market, By Offering

Solution



Services

IoT In Smart Cities Market, By Application

Smart Transportation



Smart Building



Smart Citizen



Others

IoT In Smart Cities Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

