India is expected to install 20 GW of new solar capacity in 2022, according to JMK Research.India added 8.359 GW of solar capacity in the first six months of 2022, up 71% from the same period last year, JMK Research said this week. It said that its analysts expect India to install about 20 GW of solar this year, including 16.5 GW of utility-scale capacity and 3.5 GW of rooftop PV. Rajasthan accounted for 54% of all PV installations in the January-June period by adding 4.5 GW of capacity. It was followed by Gujarat with 1.5 GW and Tamil Nadu with 860 MW. India had cumulatively installed 114 GW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...