

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 10,263 new positive cases reported on Sunday, the total number of people that have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States has risen to 92,113,114, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



11 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,033,557.



New Jersey reported the most number of cases - 2,611.



Covid deaths have increased by 11 percent in the last two weeks, while cases have decreased by 8 percent, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43,000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 3 percent over the last two weeks. Nearly 5,000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



89,039,885 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



772 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,418,454.







