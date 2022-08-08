Anzeige
08.08.2022
Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report

London, August 8

08 August 2022

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874262/22_AF_II__Financial_Statements__JPF_Signed.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com

