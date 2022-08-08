Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at MedinCell's (Paris:MEDCL) headquarters (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou, France) on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Paris time

All shareholders of the company are invited to attend the meeting or to follow it live on the company's website via the link https://www.medincell.com/en/investors/meeting_

The secure remote voting system via the Votaccess platform will be open from Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Paris time

MedinCell will hold a video conference on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

to present the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and answer questions from shareholders.

Connection link: https://www.medincell.com/en/investors/meeting

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

Terms and conditions of participation

MedinCell strongly encourages all of its shareholders to exercise their voting rights, either by remote voting, which must be cast ahead of the General Meeting, or during the General Meeting for shareholders physically present.

MedinCell's shareholders who wish to vote remotely may do so before the General Meeting as follows:

Internet voting will be available and should be used as a priority: the secure voting platform Votaccess will be open from Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Paris time. Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the Meeting (i.e. Wednesday, September 7, 2022) at 3:00 p.m., Paris time.

Shareholders may also vote by mail in accordance with the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting, valid as notice of convocation, published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires on August 1st 2022. The deadline for receipt of forms is September 5, 2022. If a proxy is given to a natural or legal person, the proxy sends his or her voting instructions by e-mail to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. The deadline for receipt is September 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

All shareholders may send their written questions, either by registered letter with return receipt requested addressed to the Chairman of the Executive Board at the company's registered office (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou) or by e-mail to legal@medincell.com, no later than the second business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. September 6, 2022). Questions must be accompanied by a certificate of account registration.

As the company does not have the possibility to control the identity of the persons attending the meeting remotely, only the persons physically present will be able to ask questions during the General Meeting.

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The notice of meeting, valid as notice of convocation, which includes the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the main terms of participation and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires N°. 91 of August 1st 2022.

The preparatory documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions, and will be available on the website: www.medincell.com

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Meeting on the company's website: www.medincell.com

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Communication leader

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Olivier Bricaud

Investor Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94