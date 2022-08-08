Federal Tactics Security: Counterterrorism Specialists, Personal & Executive Protection… FTS has it all

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Human beings have basic necessities to survive: to eat, to drink, to feel secure. Security goes from celebrities' bodyguards to feeling safe in your own house and even personal defense. Federal Tactics Security is a private security company specialized in counterterrorism and personal protection.

Federal Tactics Security, also known as FTS, is based in Miami, Florida and was founded by Matías Zacconi, a martial arts instructor with passion for security and protection. After 8 years working in the security field in Miami, Florida, he decided to open FTS.

FTS provides security adapted to your situation and needs:

Its commercial security offers a combination of 24/7 monitoring and smart protection to secure and keep your company safe at all times.

Its residential security is an extensive plan adapted to your type of home.

For specialents, it encompasses all security from the logistics of the planning process to the coordination of resources.

It also has an executive protection department, in which it creates a security plan to protect you and/or your loved ones from any kind of threat.

FTS' added value is the tactical training, advanced work and especially understanding the client. This last one is the most important, since the client's perspective will tell their necessities and what they need security and protection from.

Our CEO Matias Zacconi design a custom security plan for each client based on their needs and agendas, FTS trained and work with the highest elite forces all over the globe such as US Secret Service, Mossad and different countries Presidential Security Detail. FTS takes into consideration every detail for their clients protection.

FTS' Agents are trained to protect all kind of clients who needs of security. It is not the same to protect a businessman who is a target for abduction, a politician or an artist with fans all over the world.

FTS besides on close protection details, they also focus their service on counterterrorism, implementing the latest technology available with the best security techs on the field to provide a 360 shield for all their clients.

Online threats are new ways of harming people; when offering security services, FTS investigates, analyzes and executes a security plan. Providing security is not only to protect them physically, but also to guard their social image, particularly when it comes to a public figure or institution.

As Matías Zacconi expresses: "We have to protect our clients from any risk. We stand out for our loyalty, compromise and confidentiality."

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic represented a low point for the business, it is now back on track better than ever. Nowadays, FTS is working to expand itself internationally, creating branch offices in South America and Europe.

If you want to know more about FTS and their services, you can contact them here .

