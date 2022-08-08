Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
08.08.2022
Air India Increases Delhi to Vancouver Flights to Daily from August 31

First step in planned scale up of international flight operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air India today announced the increase in frequencies between Delhi and Vancouver, Canada, from 3x weekly to daily service with effect from August 31.

This enhancement in frequency caters to growing traffic between India and Canada, and has been enabled by the return to service of the widebody Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft with three class configuration of first, business and economy.

Manufacturer Boeing has been working closely with Air India following its acquisition by Tata Group to restore aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The progressive restoration of these aircraft has already allowed Air India to increase schedule resilience and will allow further frequency and network increases over the coming months.

"This increase in our frequency between Delhi and Vancouver is very welcome for many reasons. It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India's fleet and international network," said Mr. Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India.

"We are pleased to mark this significant milestone, and the team at Air India is hard at work to enable more expansion in the near future," he added.

Air India's widebody fleet currently stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. This is a significant improvement from 28 aircraft that the airline was operating till recently. The remaining aircraft will be progressively returned to service by early 2023.

DELHI - VANCOUVER SCHEDULE FROM 31 AUGUST 2022

Route

Flight No.

Days of operation Daily

Departure

Arrival

Delhi-Vancouver

AI 185

Daily

05:15hrs

07:15hrs

Vancouver-Delhi

AI 186

Daily

10:15hrs

13:15hrs+1

© 2022 PR Newswire
