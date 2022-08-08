- (PLX AI) - Genmab new Outlook FY revenue DKK 12,000-13,000 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,800-5,400 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|338,90
|341,20
|18:58
|338,80
|340,70
|18:58
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:40
|Genmab Raises Outlook for Both Revenue, Operating Profit
|(PLX AI) - Genmab new Outlook FY revenue DKK 12,000-13,000 million.• Outlook FY EBIT DKK 3,800-5,400 million
► Artikel lesen
|18:40
|Genmab A/S: Genmab Improves Its 2022 Financial Guidance
|17:46
|BioNTech and Genmab expand collaboration on novel immunotherapy candidates
|14:35
|GENMAB A/S - 6-K, Report of foreign issuer
|10:22
|Genmab A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GENMAB A/S
|343,90
|-0,52 %