Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp. (CSE: IBH) (the "Company" or "Indigenous Bloom") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Federowich to the board of directors. Mr. Federowich's family are pioneers in the hemp industry and have been operating hemp farms in Manitoba for over 50 years. He is Vice Chair of the Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers (PIHG), which is a new gen cooperative that develops hemp varieties that are specifically designed for the Manitoba region.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp's CEO, Mr. Mark Roseborough, commented, "I believe that Mr. Federowich's knowledge and experience in the hemp industry along with his dedication to seeing hemp become a commodity grown in Canada is another step towards strategically placing the Company in a position for success in the hemp industry."

About Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp. currently operates a large-scale industrial hemp farm in Southern Manitoba on approximately 200 acres of zoned farmland. The Company's primary focus is the processing and sale of hemp biomass, flower, and phytocannabinoid rich extracts derived from hemp biomass. Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp.'s vision is to become a premium producer of CBD oils, distillate or isolate and produce health supplements, nutritional products, food and beauty products, and to market it initially in Canada and eventually globally.

Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corp. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker IBH; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP0.

