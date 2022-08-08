Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Nadia Traversa as Corporate Secretary, replacing Cindy Waterman. The Company also announces the resignations of Daniel Oosterman as Vice-President of Exploration and Ryan Coombes as Chief Legal Officer. MLT Aikins continues to act as the Company's corporate counsel and solicitor.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

