

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) announced Loss for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$22.65 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$19.68 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$020 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



