Earnings: $37 million in Q2 vs. $20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q2 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Revenue: $275 million in Q2 vs. $219 million in the same period last year.



