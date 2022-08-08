

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invacare Corp (IVC) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$21.94 million, or -$0.62 per share. This compares with -$10.70 million, or -$0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% to $189.02 million from $255.86 million last year.



Invacare Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$21.94 Mln. vs. -$10.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.62 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $189.02 Mln vs. $255.86 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVACARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de