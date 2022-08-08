

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for News Corporation (NWSA):



Earnings: $110 million in Q4 vs. -$14 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.19 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $2.67 billion in Q4 vs. $2.49 billion in the same period last year.



