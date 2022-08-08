

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $414.4 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $342.1 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 77.0% to $6.00 billion from $3.39 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $414.4 Mln. vs. $342.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.00 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ONEOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de