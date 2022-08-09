- (PLX AI) - Eezy Q2 EBITDA EUR 4.3 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 2.1 million
|Eezy Q2 Revenue EUR 67.1 Million
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1-6/2022: Growth continued strong, profitability not yet at the target level
|EEZY PLC -- HALF-YEAR REPORT -- 9 AUGUST 2022 AT 8:00
Eezy Plc's Half-Year Report 1-6/2022: Growth continued strong, profitability not yet at the target level
April-June 2022
Revenue...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: change in management team
|EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 8 AUGUST 2022 AT 15.45
Eezy Plc: change in management team
HR Director Hanna Lehto, a member of Eezy's management team, will start maternity leave. Director...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc decreases guidance regarding profitability
|EEZY PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION -- 8 AUGUST 2022 AT 13.30
Eezy Plc decreases guidance regarding profitability
Eezy Plc decreases the guidance for year 2022 regarding profitability. The new...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report
|EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2022 AT 12:30
Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2022 interim report
Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2022 on Tuesday 9 August...
