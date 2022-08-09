- (PLX AI) - Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility.
- • Supported by U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) via 70/30 cost-share cooperative agreement
- • New state-of-the-art forming lines in North Carolina increase annual production capacity for Glass Vials in the U.S. significantly
- • BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately $66 million to Gerresheimer for this project.
