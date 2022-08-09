

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported that its first half IFRS profit before tax to equity holders increased to 1.37 billion pounds from 1.32 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 18.37 pence compared to 16.96 pence. Operating profit was 1.16 billion pounds, up 8% from prior year.



First half net premiums earned was 5.04 billion pounds compared to 2.69 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.44 pence, up 5% from the prior year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEGAL & GENERAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de