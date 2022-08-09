Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.08.2022

WKN: 859005 ISIN: JP3668000007 Ticker-Symbol: NKO 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
08:20 Uhr
6,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKKISO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
09.08.2022 | 08:53
Cryogenic Industries: Stefan Kuijs Named Product Manager for LNG & Hydrogen - The Netherlands - for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group Europe

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Stefan Kuijs has been named Product Manager for LNG & Hydrogen for Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions serving the Netherlands.

A mechanical engineer, Stefan has specialized education and training in process engineering, and has over ten years' experience with design, installation, commissioning and start-up of LNG/CNG stations and bio-gas installations. His responsibilities have also included Hydrogen projects with focus on energy transition and clean fuels. He will be responsible for the full line products, sales and solutions related to LNG and Hydrogen

"Stefan's industry and market experience will be of great benefit to the Group, as we work to develop the opportunities in this region" according to Ole Jensen, Vice President, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Europe.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.comand www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


