

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported that its first half adjusted profit before tax increased to 16.1 million pounds from 9.8 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.17 pence compared to 2.54 pence.



Statutory profit before tax increased to 11.1 million pounds from 7.1 million pounds, prior year. Statutory earnings per share was 2.73 pence compared to 1.78 pence.



Fee revenue increased to 267.4 million pounds from 233.5 million pounds, previous year.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 0.45 pence per ordinary share. It will be paid on 11 October 2022 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 16 September 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de